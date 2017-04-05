A better way to view & analyze data

screenshot

Tad is a free (MIT Licensed) desktop application for viewing and analyzing tabular data.

Get Started
csv

A fast CSV file viewer that works on large files. CSV data is imported into SQLite for fast, accurate processing.

pivot

It's a Pivot Table for analyzing and exploring data in SQL data sources.

puzzle

Designed to fit in to the workflow of data engineers and data scientists.

News

Tad 0.8.4 - May 29, 2017

A packaged installer for Tad is available for macOS, Linux and Windows.

Tad is still new and under development so there is a reasonable chance you'll encounter bugs, UI annoyances, and corner cases while using Tad. Please report them via Help...Send Feedback.

If you're comfortable with that caveat, pick your platform and install:

Download for Mac Download for Linux Download for Windows

Contact

To send feedback or report bugs, please email tad-feedback@tadviewer.com.

To learn about new releases of Tad, please sign up for the Tad Users mailing list.

This is a low bandwidth list purely for Tad-related announcements; no spam. Your email will never be used for third party advertising and will not be sold, shared or disclosed to anyone.

Release Notes

Tad 0.8.4 - May 29, 2017

New Features
  • Rudimentary filters - simple list of predicates combined with AND or OR
  • Simple rectangular range selection and copy to clipboard
  • Footer showing row count information: Total Rows, Filtered Rows, Current View
  • Cross-Platform: First release for macOS, Linux and Windows
  • Sample CSV file included with distribution, linked in Quick Start Guide.
Bug Fixes
  • Pivoting on columns containing backslashes now works.
  • Improve error reporting of SQLITE errors when creating table during import.
  • Allow filenames that are all digits.
  • Correct handling of duplicate column identifiers that differ in upper/lower case.
  • Replace auto-create of symbolic link in /usr/local/binwith self-serve instructions in quick start guide.

Tad 0.8.3 - April 17, 2017

New Features
  • Tad can now be used to explore saved sqlite3 database files. For example, to explore table expenses in sqlite db file /data/accounts.sqlite: 
    $ tad sqlite:///data/accounts.sqlite/expenses
    (Note that there are 3 slashes following sqlite:)

Tad 0.8.2 - April 12, 2017

Bug Fixes
  • Fix critical bug in pivoting by non-text columns

Tad 0.8.1 - April 9, 2017

New Features
  • Add support for Tab Separated Value (.tsv) files
Bug Fixes
  • Fix numerous issues with scrollbars and resizing of main window
  • Better support for long column names / many columns

Tad 0.8.0 - April 5, 2017

(Initial Public Release)