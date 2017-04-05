A better way to view & analyze data

A fast CSV file viewer that works on large files. CSV data is imported into SQLite for fast, accurate processing.
It's a Pivot Table for analyzing and exploring data in SQL data sources.
Designed to fit in to the workflow of data engineers and data scientists.
News
Tad 0.8.4 - May 29, 2017
A packaged installer for Tad is available for macOS, Linux and Windows.
Tad is still new and under development so there is a reasonable chance you'll encounter bugs, UI annoyances, and corner cases while using Tad. Please report them via Help...Send Feedback.
If you're comfortable with that caveat, pick your platform and install:
Contact
To send feedback or report bugs, please email tad-feedback@tadviewer.com.
Release Notes
Tad 0.8.4 - May 29, 2017
New Features
- Rudimentary filters - simple list of predicates combined with AND or OR
- Simple rectangular range selection and copy to clipboard
- Footer showing row count information: Total Rows, Filtered Rows, Current View
- Cross-Platform: First release for macOS, Linux and Windows
- Sample CSV file included with distribution, linked in Quick Start Guide.
Bug Fixes
- Pivoting on columns containing backslashes now works.
- Improve error reporting of SQLITE errors when creating table during import.
- Allow filenames that are all digits.
- Correct handling of duplicate column identifiers that differ in upper/lower case.
- Replace auto-create of symbolic link in
/usr/local/binwith self-serve instructions in quick start guide.
Tad 0.8.3 - April 17, 2017
New Features
- Tad can now be used to explore saved sqlite3 database files. For example, to explore table
expensesin sqlite db file
/data/accounts.sqlite:
$ tad sqlite:///data/accounts.sqlite/expenses(Note that there are 3 slashes following
sqlite:)
Tad 0.8.2 - April 12, 2017
Bug Fixes
- Fix critical bug in pivoting by non-text columns
Tad 0.8.1 - April 9, 2017
New Features
- Add support for Tab Separated Value (.tsv) files
Bug Fixes
- Fix numerous issues with scrollbars and resizing of main window
- Better support for long column names / many columns
Tad 0.8.0 - April 5, 2017
(Initial Public Release)